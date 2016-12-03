Baton Rouge man sentenced to 20 years for sextortion scheme

A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for extorting sexually explicit images from multiple children.

On Friday, December 2, United States Attorney Walt Green announced Chief U.S. District Court Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced 26-year-old Matthew Walker, of Baton Rouge, to 240 months in federal prison for his scheme to extort numerous minors over the internet for the purpose of producing and receiving child pornography.

On January 7, 2016, Walker pleaded guilty to 4 counts of extortion, 3 counts of production of child pornography, and 3 counts of receipt of child pornography.

In connection to his guilty plea, Walker admitted in 2014 he met young girls online for the purpose of sexually exploiting them.

To lure his victims, Walker pretended to be a teenage girl and used different online screen names. During chats with his victims, Walker broached the topic of trading nude and sexually explicit images.

Once he obtained compromising photos of victims, Walker then demanded victims send him even more graphic images. He threatened to send the photos already in his possession to the victims’ families, schools, friends, and the public, if they did not comply with his demands.

As a result of Walker’s conduct and intimidation, victims created and sent child pornography to him.

In addition to a prison sentence, Walker was ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release after his term. Walker also was order to pay $6,247.59 in restitution, a $1,000 special assessment, and a $100,000 fine.

