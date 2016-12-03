Woman arrested after forging elderly patient's checks

Joyce Hall, 50, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after allegedly forging checks from an elderly man who hired her to be his caretaker. SOURCE: EBRSO

A Baton Rouge woman was been arrested after authorities say she stole from an elderly man who hired her to take care of him.

On Wednesday, November 29, deputies with the East Baton Roue Parish Sheriff's Officer received a complaint from a man who says his elder father was stolen from.

The man said his father, who is in his 70s, recently hired Joyce Hall, 50, of Baton Rouge, to be a live-in caretaker for him, which he paid her $400 a week for her services.

Hall was allegedly issuing herself additional checks without permission from the elderly man. She allegedly wrote $4,050 in additional checks to herself.

The elderly man's son noticed something was wrong when he realized Hall was allegedly issued multiple checks in the same week.

He provided deputies with ten checks, which he says his father did not issue. He also included a legitimate check so authorities could compare signatures, to which authorities say there are obvious differences in signatures.

On Friday, December 2, Hall was arrested and charged with ten counts of forgery, along with theft of the assets of a person who is aged or person with disability by stealing and forging checks belonging to an elderly victim, causing said victim to sustain monetary loss.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.