Ascension Parish president announces music festival at Lamar-Dixon

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced a new music festival to be held at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in the fall of 2017.

After a meeting on Thursday, December 1, Matassa upheld one of his major priorities after taking office, which was modernizing the Lamar-Dixon brand.

Mark Miller, CEO of Pi Entertaiment, which produces music festivals and halftime shows, said his organization was working with Lamar-Dixon to bring a huge music festival to Ascension.

The festival is scheduled from September 29 to October 1, 2017. Miller said when he and his two partners walked the festival grounds, they were shocked to at what they saw. “Our jaws dropped to the ground. None of us knew that a world-class, class-A facility existed here,” Miller said.

Miller said his group plans on producing multiple festivals over the next 5 years. He said it would launch next year with a multi-stage event that would feature “country rock, American music, Bluegrass, Southern rock, a very broad spectrum,” Miller said that would “deliver incredible income and an influx of fans” to the center.

Kyle Rogers, general manager of Lamar-Dixon, said despite the center serving as an emergency relief center after the August floods, Lamar-Dixon saw more events than it did the previous year with 308 events.

