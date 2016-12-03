DOW issues updated statement on power interruption

In statement issued Saturday, December 3, DOW Chemical said their facility is secure, with utilities and steam coming online, after a power outage on Friday.

DOW Chemicals released the following statement at11 a.m.:

Dow’s facility in Plaquemine is secure after a power interruption Friday afternoon. Utilities and steam continue to come online at this time. Employees are on site working to safely clear equipment and restart production. Dow continues to work closely with our local, state and regulatory agencies to ensure safety for everyone.

On Friday, December 3, a small chlorine leak on the property of DOW Chemical in Plaquemine forced a shelter-in-place for certain residents of Iberville Parish.

RELATED: Three employees under observation after DOW chlorine leak released

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.