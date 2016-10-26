Red Stick Retail Shop reopens with kids clothes for Christmas

The Red Stick Retail Shop opened up Saturday for a Christmas encore.

“It's a really good experience, especially if you have been affected by the flood and if you don't have any clothes for your kids,” said Asia Raby with Urban League Red Stick.

The Red Stick Retail Shop is a shop exclusively for flood victims and it has opened several times since August, providing clothing for anyone affected. The charity store reopened Saturday to provide kids clothing for Christmas.

Volunteers say several hundred people stopped by.

Anyone who suffered from flood damage is welcome to go to the shop, but must have a FEMA letter (approved or denied) and some form of photo identification.

The merchandise is being provided by K.I.D.S/Fashion Delivers, a national charity.

This will be the fourth time the store has opened its doors to flood victims. The first event was by appointment only and served about 1,000 families.

