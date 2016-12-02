Ascension Parish couple speaks about their daughter's tragic death

A female employee has filed suit claiming years of sexual harassment by Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler, who is currently separated from his wife, strongly denies the allegations.More >>
As part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about lightning.More >>
A common message came from law enforcement Thursday as they stood side by side to announce the results of another roundup of violent offenders in Baton Rouge.More >>
A woman wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery was arrested Thursday, February 22 thanks to an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.More >>
One child is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Villa Ashley Drive.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
An officer-involved shooting in the Slidell Walmart parking lot was captured on a cell phone and uploaded to social media Thursday night.More >>
Missouri governor Eric Greitens was indicted Thursday on one count of invasion of privacy.More >>
Nationwide walkouts have taken place in response to the shooting at a Florida high school that ended with 17 people dead.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
A one-year-old boy became the star of Jackson square after he hopped into a band's performance.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
Police say they got a report from a Kentucky Wesleyan College student that 21-year-old Joshua Blount was planning to come to campus to kill people named on a list.More >>
