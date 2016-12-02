4 injured, overturned vehicle in crash near Parkview Baptist - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

4 injured, overturned vehicle in crash near Parkview Baptist

(Source: WAFB) (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A vehicle crash in front of Parkview Baptist has left 4 people injured.

At least one vehicle was overturned during the crash. According to reports, the 4 people injured were transported to the nearby hospital and all are in stable condition, with minor injures.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

