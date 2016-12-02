Woman pleads guilty after Assumption Parish stabbing

On Wednesday, November 30, 47-year-old Tammy Delay of Iberville Parish, plead guilty to the charge of aggravated second degree battery.

On June 3, 2014, Daley and her 61-year-old boyfriend were involved in a heated argument which turned physical in Pierre Part. Daley picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her boyfriend in the chest, who eventually was able to escape Daley and contacted the Sheriff's Office.

The guilty plea was a result of a plea agreement with the prosecuting attorney just one day prior to Daley's schedule trail.

Upon entering a entering a guilty plea, Daley was sentenced to 5 years of hard labor, by Judge Jessie LeBlanc in the 23rd Judicial District Court, with credit for time served.

Daley has a previous conviction from a 2013 aggravated second degree battery in West Baton Rouge Parish, an incident similar this one. At the time of the Pierre Part stabbing ,she was on probation for a 10 year suspended sentence for the 2013 incident.

This new conviction is grounds for Daley's probation to be revoked. If her probation is revoked, Daley could face up to 15 years in prison with the two sentences combined.

