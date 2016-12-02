Students brings unloaded gun to school, superintendent confirms

A student at Port Allen Middle reportedly brought an unloaded handgun to campus on Thursday, December 1.

West Baton Rouge superintendent Wes Watts confirmed a student at Port Allen Middle did bring an unloaded hand gun on to campus Thursday morning.

Another student immediately alerted the staff, which were able to quickly locate the weapon. No ammunition was found on student, who was dealt with by state law guidelines.

Parents at the school were alerted through the parish's call system.

Watts stated he was very proud of students for quickly alerting staff and the staff for acting quickly. He also stressed that at no point was anyone in danger.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.