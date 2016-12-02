Baton Rouge man behind bars after early morning stabbing

Corey Walker, 19, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man after a verbal argument. SOURCE: EBRPSO

A Baton Rouge man has turned himself in after allegedly stabbing another man after an argument.

On December 2, before 8 a.m., it was reported a man was transported to the hospital after he was stabbed during what was believed to be a domestic dispute, a suspect was not named at that time.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at a home located in the 25100 block of Kendalwood Rd., which is located near HooShooToo Rd. Near the Amite River.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Corey Walker, of Baton Rouge, stabbed a male victim in his 30's multiple times after the two got into a verbal argument.

Deputies contacted 2 witnesses at the scene, who say neither men were residence of the Kendalwood residence. Witnesses also said Walker and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation, during which Walker stabbed the victim in his torso multiple times, to which the victim confirmed. The victim told deputies he ran into the living room and collapsed on the couch, bleeding from his left side, as Walker fled on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, deputies located a black and grey butterfly knife at the scene, near the door Walker escaped from.

Walker later turned himself into EBRPSO and was transported to the Violent Crimes Unit, where he was charged with attempted second degree murder.

During the course of the investigation, it was also revealed Walker had an active bench warrant for illegal possession of stolen goods.

He was arrested and booked to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

