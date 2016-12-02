Bella Rose man arrested with counterfeit bills after being found in horse stall

Authorities in Assumption Parish have in custody a man who was allegedly in possession of counterfeit bills, after being found in a horse stall.

On Wednesday, November 30, 22-year-old Michael Lewis of Belle Rose, was arrested after deputies on patrol recognized a vehicle as one generally driven by Lewis, and knew he was wanted on outstanding warrants in Assumption and Ascension Parishes.

Deputies pursued the vehicle to the Pecan Street area near Bertrandville, at which time three suspects exited the vehicle and ran.

After a chase, deputies located Lewis in a horse stall and he was placed under arrest. When deputies searched the vehicle, a Glock .22 handgun was recovered. According to authorities, deputies also found two counterfeit $100 bills on Lewis after a search.

Lewis was transported to the parish detention center and booked on several charges including monetary instrument abuse, aggravated flight from an officer along with several misdemeanor charges.

