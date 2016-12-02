Top officials, father comment on arrest made in Bourbon Street mass shooting

Demontris Toliver, 25, a Baton Rouge tattoo artist that was killed in the deadly mass shooting on Bourbon Street in the early morning hours of November 27. (Source: Facebook)

Jordan Clay, 20, was arrested on second degree murder charges after an investigation leading to him being an alleged shooter in the deadly mass shooting on Bourbon Street, November 27.

Authorities say they have made an arrest in the deadly mass shooting, which claimed the life a Baton Rouge tattoo artist.

Following an aggressive and relentless investigation by the New Orleans Police Department Homicide detectives this week, police have identified 2 suspects, with 1 in custody.

On Thursday night, December 1, the NOPD obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Jordan Clay for second degree murder in connection to the mass shooting that happened on Bourbon Street Sunday, November 27 morning. The shooting happened around 1:26 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon St. and Iberville St. Officers responded to the scene to find at least 10 people shot - two women and eight men.

Police identified Demontris Toliver, a Baton Rouge tattoo artist, as the victim who was fatally wounded.

On Friday, December 2, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Police Chief Michael Harrison, along with Toliver's father, Kim Toliver, and host of other federal and state law enforcement agents, held a press conference where they discussed the arrest of Clay and the ongoing investigating of the shooting.

Mayor Landrieu ensured the public investigators were working around-the-clock to find and arrest the suspects in the shooting. He also went on to thank law enforcement and medical staff, saying about 30 to 40 police were on the scene after the shooting, accompanied by a host of Emergency Medial Service workers. Landrieu also said there were about 20 nurses and 10 doctors on hand, in the early morning hours of November 27, to help shooting victims.

Landrieu said the city will prosecute the alleged shooters to the fullest extent of the law and went on to give a history of sentencing to similar incidents, including the 2014 mass shooting on Bourbon Street, which happened almost 2 years to the date of the November 27 shooting. In that case, the shooter was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

“All options are on the table to continue to secure this city,” Landrieu said. “In order for our people to prosper, they need to be safe.”

Landrieu went on to say that isn't just a Bourbon Street problem or a New Orleans. He said it was a systemic problem throughout the country, highlighting 10 major shootings across the nation in the previous week of November 27 until December 2, including in Baton Rouge and the shooting death of ex-NFL player Joe McKnight in New Orleans.

Landieu offered support to Toliver's father, who was visibly distraught during the press conference.

Harrison said law enforcement delivered on the promise to aggressively investigate the shooting.

“We made a commitment we would conduct a thorough investigation. Our detectives hit the ground running,” Harrison said.

According to Harrison, Clay was arrested in Breaux Bridge. He is currently in police custody in St. Martin Parish and will be extradited to New Orleans.

This investigation occurred with support from the NOPD, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Lafayette Police Department, ATF, and Louisiana State Police. No booking photo is immediately available, authorities say.

The second suspect, whose identity has not been made public, is still wanted. Both suspects are from the Lafayette area and was in town for the weekend, Harrison said.

Harrison said the two men had an ongoing dispute, which started out of New Orleans, and had an altercation while crossing paths on Bourbon Street.

Harrison could not comment on the murder weapon, as it is evidence in the ongoing case.

Toliver's father, Kim, spoke briefly, thanking the mayor, Harrison and the NOPD. "I had triplets, now I just have my two boys left," a tearful Toliver said.

During Friday's press conference, Landrieu informed the public that a 'Demontris Toliver Fund', which donations can be made at any Gulf Coast bank in Louisiana.

