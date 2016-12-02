Man transported to hospital after early morning shooting

A man was transported to the hospital after an early morning shooting.

Emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Gwen Dr. shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday, December 2. That area is located near N. Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Florida Blvd.

Reports indicate the man was shot in the stomach.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently investigating the case.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.