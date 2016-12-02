Firefighters called out twice to home in mid city for early morning blaze

A home in mid city Baton Rouge was destroyed during an early morning blaze. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirm that crews were called to a home located in the 1900 block of Louisiana Ave. at roughly 2 a.m. The home is located within a block of the Dufrocq Elementary School.

One person was inside the home when the fire started and that person managed to escape unharmed.

At roughly 4 a.m. firefighters were called back to the home for a second time. This time the home was completely engulfed in flames.

After the second blaze, the home was considered destroyed.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

