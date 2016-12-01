Two Gonzales men arrested for child exploitation

Two Gonzales men have been arrested for internet crimes against children, Attorney General Jeff Landry says.

Authorities have in custody 19-year-old Treyon Gray-Reider and 47-year-old Sean Sherlock, both of Gonzales, after a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigation, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrest, Sherlock was allegedly found in possession of 300 sexual images and videos of children.

Gray-Reider was booked into Ascension Parish Jail and charged on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of computer aided solicitation of a minor. Sherlock was also booked into Ascension Parish Jail and charged on 300 counts of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children under the age of 13.

“Our office will investigate and apprehend those who exploit our State’s children,” said General Landry. “We will continue to bring child predators to justice.”

If anyone in or near Ascension Parish has information relative to this suspect contacting potential victims, please call the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit at 800-256-4506.

