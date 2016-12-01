St. Mary Parish deputies actively searching for suspects in Bayou Vista armed robbery

In Bayou Vista, deputies are searching the area for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred near the Cash Magic Casino on Highway 90.

The suspects are described as a black male and a white female.

According to early reports from the scene, the male is described as 5'11" tall and was last seen wearing a hoodie, camouflage face mask, and blue sweatpants.

The female is described as having a gold tooth or teeth, long dreadlocks worn in a bun with pink highlights.

The suspects may be traveling in a white or light colored SUV.

If you have information on the vehicle or see anything suspicious, contact 911 or the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-384-1622.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.