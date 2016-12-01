Bayou Country Superfest announces lineup for 2017

Bayou Country Superfest announced the lineup for the 2017 3-day concert, which is relocating to New Orleans this year.

The lineup includes Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams, Jr. plus many more.

Tickets go sale on December 8 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Tickets range from $45 to $200 each day. Children under the age of 2 are admitted free.

Bayou Country Superfest also introduces new VIP packages, which includes tickets for both days with exclusive access into the VIP Saloon, a parking permit, a luxurious club located a few steps from the stadium floor. The club features a host of benefits including a complimentary buffet dinner, top-shelf cas bar, massages, charging stations and many other bonuses. VIP packages range from $549 to $749 for a 2-day package.

The annual country music fest, normally held in Tiger Stadium, is scheduled for May 26 until May 28. This will be the 8th edition of the Superfest and is being relocated from Tiger Stadium due to renovations scheduled at the stadium.

Events include a free kick-off celebration at Champion Square at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome featuring Easton Corbin, Eric Paslay, and Dylan Scott.

Saturday, May 27, performances include Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Brett Eldredge, Jon Pardi, and Chris Lane.

While Sunday's performances include Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams, Jr., Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, and Maddie & Tae.

For more information visit the Bayou Country Superfest website.

