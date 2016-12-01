Cedric Richmond elected chair of Congressional Black Caucus

On Thursday, December 2, members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) elected Congressman Cedric Richmond, representing the 2nd Congressional District of Louisiana, to lead them over the next two years as chair.

When the next Congress convenes in January, Rep. Richmond will lead the largest CBC in history, as victories in the last election have grown the caucus to 49 members.

“I’m honored and humbled by the confidence my colleagues have placed in me to serve as the chair of this revered Caucus, the conscience and intellect of the Congress,” said Rep. Richmond. “As we move into a new Congress and the onset of a new Administration, our Caucus will remain committed to the values that have made the CBC among the most influential institutions in the nation.”

The outgoing chairman, well-known North Carolina state representative G.K. Butterfield has served since 2013.

“I’m grateful to outgoing Chairman G.K. Butterfield for his leadership and dedication over the past two years. We have all benefited from his steadfast commitment to our community and our cause.”

Richardson says the CBC faces many challenges going forth such as economic justice and upward mobility, to voting rights, policing, and criminal justice reform. He says the caucus will strive to harness the energy of our constituencies to enact policies that will have the greatest positive impact.”

“I look forward to working with our membership, as we embark on an ambitious agenda. I stand on the shoulders of a choir of brave African American women and men whose struggles made way for our progress. I will work every day to make them proud," Richardson said.

