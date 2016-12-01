Baton Rouge kicks off holiday season with Festival of Lights

Holiday cheer filled the air Friday night for the annual Festival of Lights celebration in downtown Baton Rouge. The event included live music and fireworks.

The celebration took place on Friday, December 2 at Town Square on North Blvd. WAFB's own Donna Britt helped to flip the switch on the massive Christmas tree. The tree stands 35 feet tall. Face painters, stilt walkers, and course Santa were all on hand.

Additionally, runners gathered for the annual Reindeer Run. Those who participated were given antlers and bells for their shoes.

Many other holiday celebrations will take place this weekend.

