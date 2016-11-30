Woman pleads guilty to negligent homicide for death of toddler at unlicensed daycare

A woman pleaded guilty to negligent homicide after a child died at the unlicensed daycare she was operating at a house on Prescott Rd.

Officials confirm that Sheila Newman, 49, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 29 to the charge of negligent homicide. She will be sentenced on February 24, 2017.

On June 5, 2015, 22-month old Angel Green died after she was left in the daycare’s van for a couple hours. The child was transported to the hospital after she was discovered, but she died as a result of heat exposure.

Documents showed that Newman's license to run a daycare center was revoked in April 2014. At that time, she also agreed not to operate another center.

The child’s mother, Joy Green, spoke in the days following the incident. She said she didn’t know that the daycare was unlicensed and claims Newman lied to her when she called about Angel.

"Sheila called me and told me Angel fainted. Something happened to her and she passed out," said Joy Green.

RELATED: Mother of dead toddler left in van ends her silence

The truth later came out and Newman and April Wright, an employee of the daycare, were both arrested.

A grand jury indicted Newman, but pretermitted the case against Wright.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.