Police arrest man accused of looting store during historic flooding

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly looting a grocery store during the historic flooding.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the looting occurred on August 15, 2016 at the Hi-Neighbor grocery store on Winbourne Ave.

"The defendant was captured on video wading through 3 feet of water to the front doors of Hi-Neighbor, breaking the front glass door with a hammer, and entering the business while it was closed," states the report. "The defendant can be observed making several trips in and out of the business carrying alcohol, beer, cigarettes, and other items from the store."

On November 29, the investigating officer was patrolling on Victoria Drive when he spotted a man who looked like the person seen on surveillance cameras.

The officer says that individual, Clarence Duncan, admitted to looting the store when he was questioned, but that he provided a reason that was different from what was seen on video.

"[He] admitted to looting Hi-Neighbor and stated he needed food when presented the picture," states the report.

Duncan was arrested and charged with looting. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Dozens of people were arrested for looting during the historic flooding.

