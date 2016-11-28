Man in Lafayette dead after early morning train fatality

A man in Lafayette is dead after being struck by an oncoming train.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, on Monday, November 28, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a deceased man found by a train conductor on the railroad tracks on North Washington Street.

Police say 25-year-old Nacoty Robinson of Duson is believe to have been struck and killed by a train that passed earlier in the night.

