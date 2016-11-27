Baton Rouge man behind bars after allegedly robbing and shooting man for $3

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly robbing and shooting another man for $3.

On Saturday, November 26, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to male shooting victim with a gunshot wound on his left side.

The victim told deputies, he was waiting in his driveway to go to work when, Jeromy Williams, 25, of Baton Rouge, allegedly pressed a gun to the car window and said, “give me your wallet.”

According to the victim, he rolled down the window and gave Williams 3 single $1 bills.

Williams then allegedly told the victim, “I want it all. Get out of the car.”

Williams then jammed a gun into the victim’s side and proceeded to shoot him in the side.

The victim was able to fight William off with a work knife, stabbing him several times forcing Williams to leave the scene.

Deputies were able to track Williams down after they were alerted by a Baton Rouge hospital that a man checked himself in with stab wounds.

The Violent Crimes unit of EBRSO interviewed Williams, after advising him of his Miranda rights, to which he told police he had approached the victim because the victim owed him money from an illegal drug deal two weeks prior.

Williams admitted to authorities to shooting the victim, but says he was acting in defense as the victim pulled out a knife and cut him first.

Williams was arrested and booked on charges of attempted first degree murder and armed robbery. He is being held on $175,000 bond.

