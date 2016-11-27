Pedestrian from China struck and killed by vehicles in West Baton Rouge.

State police say a pedestrian from China is dead after a two vehicle fatal crash on LA 415.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, Louisiana State Police began an investigation of a two vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 415 north of I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Cal Zhenshenh of China.

The initial investigation by state police revealed the crash occurred when Zhenshenh was walking in the center turn lane of LA 415.

For reasons unknown, Zhenshenh walked into the path of a 2014 Dodge Ram traveling northbound. Zhenshenh was then struck by the Dodge Ram and landed in the path of a 2010 Toyota Highlander in the left lane of LA 415, traveling southbound.

Zhenshenh sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead by doctors due to the injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash, authorities say, although toxicology samples will be taken from Zhenshenh and the other two drivers, as is standard with crash fatalities.

State police urge pedestrians to maintain the highest level of awareness while walking the road.

