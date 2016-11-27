LSU, Orgeron part ways with special teams coordinator Peveto

Newly named LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron did not waste any time making changes, parting ways with their current special teams coordinator on his first official day as head coach.

In a statement released by Orgeron, he and the team have decided to part ways with special teams coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto.

"We appreciate Bradley Dale and the work he put into this program. However, at this time we have decided to move in a different direction with our special teams," Orgeron said.

This is the first of many staff changes expected to come from Orgeron, as he accepted the role of LSU head coach in a news conference Saturday, November 26 after spending a term as interim head coach for most of the 2015-16 season.

