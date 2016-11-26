One suspect arrested, another still at-large after shooting in Port Allen

Joseph Foy, 21, of Ponchatoula, was arrested on attempted second degree murder charges after a shooting in Port Allen

Samuel Tullos, 41, of Tickfaw, is wanted for attempted second degree murder and is still-at-large, authorities say. (Source: WBRPSO)

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies have a suspect in custody and is still looking for another after a shooting in Port Allen.

On Friday November 25, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies responded to shooting on North Lobdell Hwy. in Port Allen.

Deputies arrived to find a man apparently shot. Witness statements to deputies described a vehicle fleeing the scene after shots were fired by two white males armed with handguns inside.

Surveillance footage obtained by authorities confirmed these claims, deputies say.

A vehicle matching this description was found soon after, abandoned within a mile of the shooting.

RELATED: One suspect in custody, search underway for second after shooting

Deputies began searching for the suspects that fled the vehicle and were able to arrest Joseph Foy, 27, of Ponchatoula, in a sugarcane field near Rosedale Rd.

After a lengthy manhunt and investigation it was determined the other subject Samuel Tullos, 41, of Tickfaw fled West Baton Rouge Parish.

Foy was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second degree murder.

Tullos is still at large and is wanted for attempted second degree murder. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.