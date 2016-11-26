An emotional 'Coach O' gets his dream job as LSU head football coach

On a mobile device? Click the link for additional features

LSU named its new head football coach at a press conference at noon on Saturday, November 26.

Coach Ed Orgeron, a Louisiana native, will be the 33rd head coach of the LSU Tigers football coach.

Orgeron has beaten the odds. Thought to be a severe long shot when he first took over as the interim head coach, Orgeron was named LSU's permanent head football coach at noon press conference on Saturday, November 26.

LSU vice chancellor and athletic director Joe Alleva said the coaching search would never come down to a bidding war. According to reports, Houston head coach Tom Herman was also in the running for the position.

Alleva stated Orgeron was the only candidate to receive an official offer from LSU for head coach.

"We had our man all along," Alleva said. "This is his dream job."

An emotional Orgeron took to the podium and thank the board of supervisors, his family, choking up while thanking his mother and father, and most of all the LSU football players. Orgeron said the LSU head coaching job is the best in the country and it has always been his dream job.

"In Louisiana, everyone should have a hope and a dream," Orgeron said. "I know Louisiana is happy today."

Orgeron was asked about what the coaching staff would look like, especially the position of offensive coordinator.

"We're going to look at recruiting the best offensive coordinator in college football," he said.

Orgeron also said he is confident defensive coordinator Dave Aranda will remain with the team going forth, despite being heavily sought after.

Former LSU head coach Les Miles sent a text to WAFB's Jacques Doucet congratulating Orgeron and saying how he was pleased the administration hired within the team already assembled.

Les Miles text on hire - I'm pleased that the administration hired within our team. I'm happy for our players and the entire #LSU community! — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 26, 2016

After a 2-2 LSU start that got veteran head coach Les Miles fired, Orgeron led the Tigers to a 5-2 finish, most recently with a 54-39 win at the Texas A&M Aggies Thanksgiving night.

The fiery Cajun endeared himself to many Louisiana natives this season, although a 16-10 home loss to the Florida Gators was viewed as perhaps a catastrophic blow to Orgeron's chances of keeping the gig full-time.

As LSU entered the final week of the regular season, Florida State's Jimbo Fisher and Houston's Tom Herman seemed to be the top two targets for the LSU position, with Orgeron strongly lingering.

Negotiations with Fisher apparently were extremely frustrating and never got very far, while Herman still wanted to give the Texas Longhorns a strong look entering the weekend.

Alleva and the LSU board of supervisors then decided they wouldn't wait on Herman, who many thought would choose the Longhorns anyway and instead immediately offered the position to Orgeron.

The 55-year old Orgeron has only been a college head coach once and it didn't go well. Orgeron was 10-25 overall, 3-21 in the SEC with the Ole Miss Rebels from 2005-2007. However he was -2 as an interim head coach with the USC Trojans in 2013 and has vowed he is a much different coach today, than the man who roamed the sidelines in Oxford.

