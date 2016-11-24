Guice sets new single-game rushing record with 285 yds in LSU 54-39 win over Texas A&M

On a mobile device? Click the link for additional features

.Despite a whirlwind of a season, LSU remains undefeated against the Texas A&M Aggies since the 2012 SEC expansion.

In what could be Coach Ed Orgeron’s last regular season game as interim head coach, the Tigers couldn’t be stopped as they rolled the Aggies 54-39 in College Station.

LSU was without four starters for the game. Running back Leonard Fournette did not even make the trip to Texas with the team, dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for a large portion of the season.

Linebacker Kendell Beckwith, defensive end Arden Key and wide receiver Travin Dural also did not dress out for the game.

LSU junior running back Derrius Guice set a new school single-game rushing record with 285 yards on 37 carries and had four touchdowns. Guice earned the 1st and 3rd highest single-game rushing performances in the last three weeks.

Guice finishes the regular season with 1,249 regular season yards and 14 touchdowns.

LSU quarterback Danny Etling was also a major factor in LSU’s dominating offense against the Aggies. Etling completed 20 of 28 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the first time in LSU football history when a quarterback threw for more than 300 yards and a running back rushed for more than 200 yards in the same game.

One of Etling's touchdown passes was for 20 yards to Malachi Dupre, while the other went for 9 yards to Russell Gage Jr.

Etling finished the season with 1,906 yards, 9 touchdowns and a QB rating of 135.8, after taking over the reigns as starting quarterback after struggling senior Brandon Harris in Week 3.

The game was not without drama, as news of a potential LSU head coach signing became national news before halftime. Leaving LSU Vice Chancellor and Athletic Director Joe Alleva to make a statement ensuring Tiger fans the head coach search was still open. Alleva said, "We are going to take our time and make sure we select the right person to lead our football program."

Alleva also express support for Orgeron, who took over as interim head coach in late September after the firing of Les Miles.

Senior linebacker Duke Riley posted a video to social media of what appears to be players in the locker chanting “Keep Coach O!”, in reference to reports of LSU being in negotiations with Houston head coach Tom Herman.

“Yeah! It’s like that!” Riley says at the end of the video.

Keep Coach O!! You Hear It!!!! pic.twitter.com/v93c01Ii6N — Duke Riley (@1Goal1Dream) November 25, 2016

The Tigers now await what college bowl game they will appear in. The final selection committee rankings of 2016 will be released on Selection Day, Sunday, December 4.

OTHER VIDEOS:

RELATED STORY:

SCORING PLAYS:

LSU running back Derrius Guice runs for a 45-yard touchdown. PAT was good. LSU - 7, Texas A&M - 0 (1st Qtr)

Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight throws a 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk. PAT was good. LSU - 7, Texas A&M - 7 (1st Qtr)

LSU kicker Colby Delahoussaye makes a 23-yard field goal. LSU - 10, Texas A&M - 7 (1st Qtr)

LSU kicker Colby Delahoussaye makes a 32-yard field goal. LSU - 13, Texas A&M - 7 (2nd Qtr)

LSU quarterback Danny Etling throws a 20-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Dupre. PAT was good. LSU - 20, Texas A&M - 7 (2nd Qtr)

Texas A&M kicker Daniel LaCamera makes a 49-yard field goal. LSU - 20, Texas A&M 10 (3rd Qtr)

LSU running back Derrius Guice runs for another 45-yard touchdown. PAT was good. LSU - 27, Texas A&M - 10 (3rd Qtr)

LSU running back Derrius Guice runs for a 6-yard touchdown. PAT was good. LSU - 34, Texas A&M - 10 (3rd Qtr)

Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams runs for a 34-yard touchdown. PAT was good. LSU - 34, Texas A&M - 17 (3rd Qtr)

LSU wide receiver DJ Chark runs for a 7-yard touchdown. PAT was good. LSU - 41, Texas A&M - 17 (4th Qtr)

Texas A&M Trevor Knight throws a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk. Two-point conversion was good. LSU - 41, Texas A&M - 25 (4th Qtr)

LSU quarterback Danny Etling throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. Two-point conversion was no good. LSU - 47, Texas A&M - 25 (4th Qtr)

Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Two-point conversion was good. LSU - 47, Texas A&M - 33 (4th Qtr)

LSU running back Derrius Guice runs for a 2-yard touchdown. PAT was good. LSU - 54, Texas A&M - 33 (4th Qtr)

Texas A&M running back James White runs for a 2-yard touchdown. Two-point conversion no good. LSU - 54, Texas A&M 39 (4th Qtr)

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.