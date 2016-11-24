Man dead after fiery crash early Thanksgiving morning

A man died in a fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning, according to officials.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as David Breland III, 33, of Baton Rouge.

Troopers reported they responded to a deadly single car crash at Nicholson Drive and Ben Hur Road just after 5 a.m.

They added their investigation so far shows the crash happened when Breland was driving a 2015 Honda Civic on Nicholson and, for reasons still unknown, crossed the southbound lane and veered off the road.

Investigators said the car hit a culvert pipe, flipped and then burst into flames with Breland still inside.

They added Breland was pronounced dead on the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

LSP reported due to the severity of the crash, it is unknown whether seat belt and alcohol usage were factors in the crash.

Officials said a blood sample will be taken from Breland for analysis, as is standard in deadly crashes on Louisiana highways.

