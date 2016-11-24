Bayou Classic shows commitment to technology and education

As the events of the 2016 Bayou Classic continue, organizers aim to go beyond the traditional festivities with a commitment to technology.

This year Bayou Classic shows a new commitment to using technology to bring Bayou Classic into the future.

For the first time in its 43-year history, Bayou Classic released its first ever mobile app for iOS and Android users in 2016.

RELATED: New Bayou Classic app launched to keep football fans updated

Main features of the app include a news feed to allow fans to stay up-to-date with Bayou Classic news, an events feed to allow users access to the full schedule of events and request an Uber within the app, and a fan voting section where fans can vote for the winner of the Greek Show and MVP of the game.

In addition to bringing the event into the modern day, Bayou Classic will also host events for both students and job seekers with an emphasis on technology.

RELATED: BAYOU CLASSIC: Full schedule of events

On Friday, November 25, Bayou Classic will host a career and college expo connecting over 30 corporations and universities with job seekers and students. Organizers with Bayou Classic say the event is an integral part of the commitment to positively impacting the community and do its part to continue helping students by offering a pathway to success.

Job seekers can apply for jobs and interview on the spot at the IBM Cyber Café.

The Career and College Expo as well as the IBM Cyber Café are free and open to the public.

Bayou Classic will also host a BizTech Challenge in partnership with Nexus LA. The competition will feature seventeen teams with 60 total students from all 6 HBCUs in Louisiana that will compete to create a piece of technology that assists in economic recovery of small businesses affected by natural disasters.

Finalists will present their technology along with a comprehensive business plan to the public following the career and college expo.

The winning team will be selected by a panel of expert judges and will be honored with a cash prize of $10,000 during halftime of the Bayou Classic.

The expo will take place at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans on Loyola Ave. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the BizTech Challenge will follow immediately after.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.