BAYOU CLASSIC: Full schedule of events

The 2017 Bayou Classic has arrived. Fans of Grambling State University and Southern University will begin to fill the city early this week to participate in the week-long festivities.

RELATED: Restrictions in place for Bayou Classic Weekend: Heavy traffic expected

The week will culminate with a tiebreaking battle on the gridiron between two of Louisiana’s most esteemed Historically Black Colleges and Universities – both of whom are undefeated in SWAC play.

This year's theme is "Bayou Classic for Me and You - The Powerhouse of HBCU Classics," which aims to encourage a sense of unity between the two rival schools.

FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

MONDAY

2017 Bayou Classic Press Conference

The festivities begin with the Mayor’s Bayou Classic Kick-Off Press Conference on Monday, November 20 at 10 a.m. on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

THURSDAY

Thanksgiving Day Parade in partnership with the French Market Corporation

The Bayou Classic Parade, departing from the Superdome at 3:30 p.m. is the only time that fans can witness the legendary Grambling State University Marching Tigers and Southern University’s Human Jukebox march together in the same parade. Top out-of-state marching bands from Kansas City and Hattiesburg, Mississippi will march in the parade along with eight of the top high school marching bands from New Orleans. Riding in the parade as a special guest, will be 7-year-old comedian/impersonator CeCe Price from Bogalusa, LA.

FRIDAY

Bayou Classic BizTech Challenge

The Bayou Classic BizTech Challenge is in its second year, and it all culminates in a high-stakes pitch competition at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans. The teams presenting their pitches at this event have been carefully selected from a much larger pool of teams, and represent the best of the best of HBCU talent and innovation. The 5 teams selected in Round 1 of judging will travel to New Orleans for the final judging event on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 pm, where they will be allotted a maximum of 7 minutes, plus 5 minutes for Q&A, to present their project to a panel of judges who will choose the first place team based on innovation, business model development, and technical achievement. The first place team will win the grand prize of $10,000.



The Bayou Classic BizTech Challenge is in its second year, and it all culminates in a high-stakes pitch competition at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans. The teams presenting their pitches at this event have been carefully selected from a much larger pool of teams, and represent the best of the best of HBCU talent and innovation. The 5 teams selected in Round 1 of judging will travel to New Orleans for the final judging event on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 pm, where they will be allotted a maximum of 7 minutes, plus 5 minutes for Q&A, to present their project to a panel of judges who will choose the first place team based on innovation, business model development, and technical achievement. The first place team will win the grand prize of $10,000. 2016 Greek Show presented by McDonald's and Battle of the Bands presented by The United States Marine Corps

Friday evening marks the ever exciting 2017 Greek Show presented by McDonald’s and the Battle of the Bands presented by The United States Marine Corps. Fans can enjoy show stopping performances from some of the best step teams in Louisiana followed by the most anticipated event surrounding the Bayou Classic – the Battle of the Bands. A limited number of pre-sale tickets are available online for $20 and on the day of the event, tickets can be purchased for $25.



Friday evening marks the ever exciting 2017 Greek Show presented by McDonald’s and the Battle of the Bands presented by The United States Marine Corps. Fans can enjoy show stopping performances from some of the best step teams in Louisiana followed by the most anticipated event surrounding the Bayou Classic – the Battle of the Bands. A limited number of pre-sale tickets are available online for $20 and on the day of the event, tickets can be purchased for $25. "Black Friday" The Official Battle of the Bands After Party

The party continues at Mercedes Benz-Superdome for the Official Battle of the Bands After Party hosted by Here We Go Entertainment. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 21+ event at 10 p.m. and tickets start at $10.

SATURDAY

Doc Griggs 2X Around the Dome at Champions Square

The festivities on Saturday begin at 8 a.m. with the Doc Griggs ‘2X Around the Dome’ Family Fitness Fun Walk at Champions Square. The theme of this free event is “Get Checked, Get Fit, Get Moving" to demonstrate to that exercise can be fun while highlighting the importance of health, fitness and wellness through a variety of exercises such as Zumba, Hula Hooping, Roller Skating and more.



The festivities on Saturday begin at 8 a.m. with the Doc Griggs ‘2X Around the Dome’ Family Fitness Fun Walk at Champions Square. The theme of this free event is “Get Checked, Get Fit, Get Moving" to demonstrate to that exercise can be fun while highlighting the importance of health, fitness and wellness through a variety of exercises such as Zumba, Hula Hooping, Roller Skating and more. FanFestival presented by Cox Communications in partnership with iHeart Media

Before the big game, fans can enjoy Fan Fest presented by Cox Louisiana with entertainment provided by iHeart Radio. The fun, family friendly festival from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. is free and open to the public.



Before the big game, fans can enjoy Fan Fest presented by Cox Louisiana with entertainment provided by iHeart Radio. The fun, family friendly festival from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. is free and open to the public. The 43rd Annual Bayou Classic

At 4 p.m. the 44th Annual Bayou Classic will kick-off inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Tickets for the game and electrifying halftime show are still available for purchase through Ticketmaster.



At 4 p.m. the 44th Annual Bayou Classic will kick-off inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Tickets for the game and electrifying halftime show are still available for purchase through Ticketmaster. The Official Bayou Classic After Party

The party will continue after the game starting at 11 p.m. It will be held at the Metropolitan Nightclub, 310 Andrew Higgins.

For more information you can download the official Bayou Classic Mobile App, follow Bayou Classic on social media or visit us online at www.mybayouclassic.com.



Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.