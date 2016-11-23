UPDATE: 2 ExxonMobil fire victims remain in serious condition, 2 upgraded to fair

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link to view a slideshow - http://bit.ly/2fRFBNe

UPDATE:

Another ExxonMobil worker injured in the November 22 fire at the refinery has been upgraded from serious to fair condition. That brings the total to 2 in far condition, while 2 others remain in serious condition in the Baton Rouge General Regional Burn Unit.

On Friday, November 25, Baton Rouge General officials continued to treat the four injured workers from the fire at the ExxonMobil refinery Tuesday, November 22. One worker was been upgraded to fair condition, while three have been upgraded to serious condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Four people were taken to the Baton Rouge General Burn Unit with critical injuries. The identities of those workers have not been released, but it has been learned that two are contracted employees with Turner Industries, one is contracted through Capitol Ultrasonics and the other is an Exxon employee. At last check, all four workers remained in critical condition, but were all stable.

Hospital staff members said they are working with family members of the victims to find out what further details they can release. They added that at this time, they are not comfortable with revealing more information.

An unknown number of employees also suffered minor injuries.

"Following yesterday's fire, the condition of the injured workers remains unchanged," said Lana Venable, a spokesperson for ExxonMobil. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families during this difficult time."

Refinery manager Mark Northcutt said plant officials are unsure how the fire started and they have launched an investigation. Early reports from first responders suggested the victims may have been injured by isobutane, a flammable gas that is similar to propane, after a fire broke out at the plant around 4 p.m.

EMS and the Baton Rouge Fire Department were among emergency crews who responded. BRFD's hazmat team was on hand to monitor any dangerous chemicals that may have been released by the blaze. Crews reported no threat to the public.

Anytime there is an incident inside the facility, hazmat teams will respond and monitor to make sure the air quality stays safe for citizens living in the area.

"They did that in this instance and of course picked up no readings that we can tell at this time," said BRFD spokesman, Curt Monte.

RELATED STORY:

Critical injuries in Exxon fire, 4 hospitalized

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.