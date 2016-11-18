Investigators seeking person of interest connected to arson at flood-damaged middle school

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are seeking a "person of interest" who could be connected to a fire at a flood-damaged middle school.

On Friday, November 18, firefighters from nearby Station 4, located at Prescott and E. Brookstown, were checking equipment in their back lot when they noticed smoke coming from a closed Baton Rouge middle school.

Video surveillance recorded a person of interest in the case and investigators need help to identify the person.

Officials say the fire started in the middle of the gym floor and melted nearly everything in the gym, including the stage. The cafeteria also received heavy smoke and heat damage. Officials estimate the damage is nearly half a million dollars.

Thankfully, no children were at the school since it is currently being renovated. Brookstown Middle suffered flood damage in August and is not currently open to students.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

