Traffic stop leads to drug bust, recovery of stolen guns

St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered stolen guns and a large amount of drugs during a routine traffic stop.

While on criminal patrol on US 90, deputies observed a vehicle fail to signal a lane and conducted a routine traffic stop in Berwick.

Authorities say the occupants of the vehicle were 32-year-old Raymundo Pizano-Montes, of Bayou Vista, and 20-year-old Joshua Miller, of Berwick, who was the driver.

According to deputies, Miller was driving with a suspended license.

While speaking with police, Miller gave authorities permission to search his vehicle to which they found small sheets of LSD with an estimated street value of $8,000. Deputies also found Xanax pills, marijuana, and a dozen firearms.

Upon the Narcotics Section of SMPSO investigating the drugs and guns, detectives found that the guns were being transported to be sold out-of-state and 2 of the guns were reported stolen.

Detectives also seized over $14,5000 in cash, which authorities suspect of being derived from illegal drug sales.

Pizano-Montes was arrested and booked on November 18 on the following charges:

2 counts of possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute (LSD, marijuana)

Possession of a schedule IV narcotic with intent to distribute (Xanax)

2 counts of possession of stolen firearms

Illegal carring of weapons

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Miller was also arrested and booked on November 18 and charged with failure to signal and driving with a suspended license.

