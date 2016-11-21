Traffic stop leads to drug bust, recovery of stolen guns - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Traffic stop leads to drug bust, recovery of stolen guns

Source: SMPSO Source: SMPSO
FRANKLIN, LA (WAFB) -

St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered stolen guns and a large amount of drugs during a routine traffic stop.

While on criminal patrol on US 90, deputies observed a vehicle fail to signal a lane and conducted a routine traffic stop in Berwick.

Authorities say the occupants of the vehicle were 32-year-old Raymundo Pizano-Montes, of Bayou Vista, and 20-year-old Joshua Miller, of Berwick, who was the driver.

According to deputies, Miller was driving with a suspended license.

While speaking with police, Miller gave authorities permission to search his vehicle to which they found small sheets of LSD with an estimated street value of $8,000. Deputies also found Xanax pills, marijuana, and a dozen firearms.

Upon the Narcotics Section of SMPSO investigating the drugs and guns, detectives found that the guns were being transported to be sold out-of-state and 2 of the guns were reported stolen.

Detectives also seized over $14,5000 in cash, which authorities suspect of being derived from illegal drug sales.

Pizano-Montes was arrested and booked on November 18 on the following charges:

  • 2 counts of possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute (LSD, marijuana)
  • Possession of a schedule IV narcotic with intent to distribute (Xanax)
  • 2 counts of possession of stolen firearms
  • Illegal carring of weapons
  • Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile
  • Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
  • Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Miller was also arrested and booked on November 18 and charged with failure to signal and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly