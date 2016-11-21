Gas prices drop as motorists gear up for Thanksgiving travel - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BOSTON, MA (WAFB) -

Motorists preparing to travel for Thanksgiving have something to be thankful for: falling gas prices.

GasBuddy, a website and app that provides users with real-time gas prices, projects the national average gas price this Thanksgiving will be the third lowest in over a decade at $2.11 per gallon.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.14, about 65 cents less than the Thanksgiving average two years ago at $2.79.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, says motorists will be collectively spending nearly $1.7 billion less at the gas pump than the five-year average. “This year will go down as the first in over a decade that no state - not even traditionally pricey Hawaii or California - has seen its average daily price breach $3 per gallon. We can thank global oil production that continues to outpace rising demand for the low prices,” DeHaan says.

