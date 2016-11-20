Baton Rouge shelter expects increase in need as temperatures take a plunge

As temperatures d rop this weekend, the number of people needing a place to go is on the rise in the Baton Rouge area, and the folks at St. Vincent de Paul are answering that need.

"We always watch the weather and make sure that we understand when the temperature d rops below 40, that's when we put our freeze plan into effect," said president of St. Vincent de Paul, Michael Acaldo.

That plan means every spare bed and cot at the shelter are put into play to ensure no one has to spend a night in the harsh weather. Acaldo said the plan has been in action since Friday, when they saw about a dozen people trying to get out of the cold, but because the temperatures are expected to take an even lower plunge Sunday night, they plan to see that number double.

"Typically what we see is more people seeking assistance the colder it gets, so we know that tonight we'll have more people than we had last night,” he added. “We had a few beds open last night, but we don't anticipate any beds open tonight."

Acaldo said between the recent flooding and the upcoming holiday season, the number of residents at the shelter is set to reach an all-time high by the end of the year. That's why he encourages anyone who can to consider donating supplies.

"When you're doing that Christmas shopping this coming week, think about picking up an extra blanket, picking up an extra pillow or towel for someone in need. We'll put it to great use this coming winter season,” he said.

