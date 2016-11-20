Two women arrested after stabbing each other; one stabbed 10 times

Police say two women were involved in a physical altercation when they both stabbed each other multiple times.

On September 7, authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department said Jessie Jackson, 59, and Nikeria Payne, 32, both of Baton Rouge, were involved in a physical altercation in the driveway of a residence on Evangeline St.

According to officers, Jackson was stabbed by Payne two times in the upper left arm with a sharp object.

Jackson then returned to her residence, leaving the scene. She later returned, armed with a steak knife. Jackson allegedly chased Payne with the knife, until Payne fell to the ground. Jackson proceeded to stab Payne 10 times in the torso and other parts of her body.

Officers say because Jackson re-engaged Payne with a knife after leaving the scene, Jackson then became the aggressor.

According to reports, both were transported to a nearby hospital and received stitches for multiple stab wounds. Payne also fractured her left forearm during the altercation.

While talking to police, both admitted to stabbing each other, but neither admitted to being the initial aggressor.

Payne was arrested in September and booked on charges of aggravated second degree battery. Jackson was arrested and booked Saturday, November 19, on the charge of attempted second degree murder. Jackson is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

