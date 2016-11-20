Two men arrested after using cocaine in bathroom of Tiger Stadium

Two men have been arrested after authorities found them in the possession of cocaine in LSU’s Tiger Stadium during the LSU vs. Florida game.

According to the LSU Police Department, an officer entered a restroom in Tiger Stadium near section 218 on Saturday, November 19, when he witnessed two males in a restroom stall together.

The officer states he heard the two men talking and moving around in the stall. When he looked through the stall door, he could see a white powdery substance on the toilet paper dispenser.

The officer knocked on the stall, and two men exited, who were later identified as James Porter, 21, of Baton Rouge and Conor Moore, 21, of Arnold, Maryland.

Upon exiting the stall, Moore explained to the officer it was his cocaine. The powdery substance was analyzed with a cocaine residue swab, and tested positive for cocaine.

The two were arrested and booked on felony charges of possession of a schedule II narcotic.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.