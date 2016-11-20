Man kidnapped, robbed at L’Auberge Casino

Matthew Johnson Jr., 32, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Source: WAFB

Authorities have a man in custody who allegedly robbed and kidnapped a male victim at a Baton Rouge casino.

On Saturday, November 19, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Johnson Jr., 32, of Baton Rouge, after a male victim identified him as the man who robbed and kidnapped him at the L’Auberge Casino.

According to deputies, on November 5, the male victim was in town for the LSU vs. Alabama game and had been gambling at the casino, where he was also staying for the weekend.

The victim told police after winning about $800, he cashed out and headed back to his room in the casino. He was then approached in an elevator by an unknown black male, who was later identified as Johnson, and began engaging in casual conversation.

The victim did not initially feel suspicious of Johnson in the elevator.

According to police reports, the victim told police Johnson stated to him, “I have a gun. Do what I say.”

The two men then exited the elevator and got into a white Buick Rainier SUV and proceeded to exit the property, with Johnson in the driver's seat.

According to the victim’s statement to authorities, Johnson allegedly spoke about purchasing cocaine and marijuana, instructing the victim to give him $200 to purchase the drugs. The victim stated Johnson stopped at an abandoned house to purchase the drugs, then proceeded to drive around Baton Rouge.

The victim told deputies Johnson suddenly stopped and instructed the victim to get out of the car before allegedly brandishing a handgun and demanding personal belongings from the victim. The victim stated he gave Johnson his wallet, cellphone, and Texas A&M class ring.

Upon review of security footage, deputies confirmed the incident and were able to get photos and a description of the suspect for a media release to local news outlets. The suspect was identified as a black male, about 6 feet tall, with gold teeth in the front of his mouth.

An anonymous source reported to deputies the man they were looking for was Johnson. The victim later identified Johnson in a six-person photo lineup of other men with similar characteristics.

Johnson was arrested and booked on charges of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He is currently being held on a $125,000 bond.

