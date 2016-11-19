Southern shuts out Mississippi Valley State 55-0

Southern dominated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Saturday 55-0 in A.W. Mumford Stadium for Senior Day.
Senior running back Lenard Tillery set the Southwestern Athletic Conference all-time single season record for rushing yards in the Jags eighth straight win in conference play.
Southern found success with their run game with 259 rushing yards and 555 total yards of offense.
Tillery ran for 101 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown.
Backup quarterback Deonte Shorts also rushed for 51 yards on 7 carries and scored two touchdown.
The Delta Devils were no match for the Jags defense as they produced only 68 yards of total offense. Southern's defense also had 2 interceptions off on two different Mississippi Valley State quarterbacks.
SCORING PLAYS:
Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.