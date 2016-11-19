Southern shuts out Mississippi Valley State 55-0

Senior running back Lenard Tillery set the SWAC all-time single season record for rushing yards. Source: WAFB

Southern dominated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Saturday 55-0 in A.W. Mumford Stadium for Senior Day.

Senior running back Lenard Tillery set the Southwestern Athletic Conference all-time single season record for rushing yards in the Jags eighth straight win in conference play.

Southern found success with their run game with 259 rushing yards and 555 total yards of offense.

Tillery ran for 101 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown.

Backup quarterback Deonte Shorts also rushed for 51 yards on 7 carries and scored two touchdown.

The Delta Devils were no match for the Jags defense as they produced only 68 yards of total offense. Southern's defense also had 2 interceptions off on two different Mississippi Valley State quarterbacks.

SCORING PLAYS:

Southern quarterback Austin Howard pass complete to wide receiver Dontrell Brown for 23 yards for a touchdown. to the 7-0 SUBR , 10:57 1st QTR.

Southern kicker Ruan Albuquerque 20 yard field goal attempt was good 10-0, 5:41 1st QTR.

Howard pass complete to Dillion Beard for 2 yards for a touchdown, 16-0 13:20 2nd QTR.

Howard completed a pass to Willie Quinn for a 31 yard reception for a touchdown, 24-0 SUBR, 2nd QTR 09:08

Albuquerque's 22 yard field goal attempt was good, 27-0 SUBR, 2nd QTR 5:33

Howard pass was complete to receiver Allswell Opusunju for 24 yards for a touchdown, 34-0 SUBR, 1:32 2nd QTR

Southern running back Lenard Tillery rush for 27 yards for a touchdown, 41-0 SUBR, 9:33 3rd QTR.

Southern quarterback Deonte Shorts rushes for a 2 yard touchdown, 48-0 SUBR, 3rd QTR.

Shorts rushed to the endzone for a 5 yard touchdown, 55-0 SUBR, 10:38 4th QTR.

