Fight breaks out between LSU and Florida players during warmups

A fight broke out between LSU and Florida players on the field during warmups.

As LSU and Florida players warmed up on opposite ends of the field, tension between players reached a boiling point.

According to reports, both school's players felt the opposite team was too close to their own. A shove match broke out between players and coaches, including one between running back Leonard Fournette and a Florida assistant coach.

Fight breaks out between #LSU-Florida players.



Leonard Fournette and a Florida assistant coach shove each other. pic.twitter.com/wFZwyW1nU7 — Joshua Thornton (@JoshuaThornton_) November 19, 2016

Officials had to step in to break the fight up. There was no penalty assessed to either team involved in the scuffle. Officials say they don't assume jurisdiction until an hour before kickoff.

Fournette is not expected to play in the much anticipated reschedule matchup between LSU and the Florida Gators, the final home game of the season.

