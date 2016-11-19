Initially expected not to play, LSU RB Fournette dresses after Florida scuffle

On a mobile device? Click the link for additional features

LSU running back Leonard Fournette was initially expected not to play, decided to dress out after the pregame scuffle with Florida.

Fournette, who is draft-eligible after this season, will likely miss the final home game of his career at LSU. He was dressed in a warmup suit during pregame warmups.

After a scuffle between LSU and Florida players, Fournette reportedly told Coach Ed Orgeron he wanted to play. Fournette was shoved by a Florida assistant coach in the pregame scuffle.

Fournette has dealt with an ankle injury the entire season since initially hurting it during the preseason training camp. He re-injured the ankle, for a third time this year against Arkansas last week. He has missed 2 of the 9 games LSU has played, although making appearances in the last 3.

