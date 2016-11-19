LSU fails to defeat the Gators in nail-biting finish

On a mobile device? Click the link for post-game coverage including Coach Orgeron's press conference. - http://bit.ly/LSUvsFLApostgame

No. 16 LSU was unable to score a touchdown in the final seconds as the Tigers lose to No. 23 Florida 16-10 in Tiger Stadium.

This long anticipated game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, but was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew.

The game started off with high drama, as the two schools were involved in a scuffle during pregame warmups. Junior running back Leonard Fournette initally was not expected to play, appearing in a warmup suit during pregame. After the scuffle, in which he was shoved, Fournette informed Orgeron that he wanted to play.

Here are the highlights from Saturday's contest between LSU and Florida. pic.twitter.com/BCdfF3B3uc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2016

SCORING PLAYS:

LSU running back Derrius Guice powers in from one yard. LSU leads Florida 7-0 at 2:36 1st QTR.

Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro lands a 36 yard field goal attempt. 7-3 LSU at 13:16 2nd QTR.

Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland scores on a 98 yard touchdown reception. 7-10 Florida at 8:57 in the 3rd QTR.

LSU kicker Colby Delahoussaye kicks a 22 yard field goal to tie the game. 10-10 tied game at 12:18 in the 4th QTR

Pinerio kicks a 26 yard field goal to put the Gators ahead. 10-13 Florida at 4:37 in the 4th QTR.

Pineiro lands a 34 yard field goal on the next drive. 10-16 Florida at 3:24 in the 4th QTR.

