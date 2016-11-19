LSU fails to defeat the Gators in nail-biting finish

On a mobile device? Click the link for post-game coverage including Coach Orgeron's press conference. - http://bit.ly/LSUvsFLApostgame
No. 16 LSU was unable to score a touchdown in the final seconds as the Tigers lose to No. 23 Florida 16-10 in Tiger Stadium.
This long anticipated game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, but was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew.
The game started off with high drama, as the two schools were involved in a scuffle during pregame warmups. Junior running back Leonard Fournette initally was not expected to play, appearing in a warmup suit during pregame. After the scuffle, in which he was shoved, Fournette informed Orgeron that he wanted to play.
MORE VIDEOS:
Here are the highlights from Saturday's contest between LSU and Florida. pic.twitter.com/BCdfF3B3uc— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2016
RELATED STORIES:
SCORING PLAYS:
Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.