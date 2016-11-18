Fans gear up for LSU vs. Florida game

The spots have already started filling up at the levee lot right across from Tiger Stadium. Fans young and old have staked their claim and are gearing up for the game that has been more than a month in the making as the LSU Tigers are set to take on the Florida Gators.

The flags were flying high and tailgating had officially begun Friday evening as the first few of the expected thousands of fans pack Death Valley Saturday for the showdown between the Bayou Bengals and the Florida Gators.

There has been a bit of bad blood brewing between the two teams for about a month now, since the match-up was canceled in October due to Hurricane Matthew. The time has finally come for the two teams to face each other, and Tiger fans say the Gators have nowhere else to hide.

"I'm fired up about it because I agree with the LSU side of the story where I believe the game could have been played in Florida, not the story where we only had to play in Baton Rouge,” said Jeff Pittman.

"They've had a tough time, and LSU's just starting to come on and have had some great games and Florida has not, so I think they're going to learn tomorrow what it's like to play here in Baton Rouge," added Tim Seilhan.

No matter what happens Saturday, fans said they are ready to finally see the game happen. Kickoff for the LSU Florida game is at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.