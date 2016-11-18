Nearby fire station spots flames at flood-damaged Baton Rouge middle school

Firefighters from nearby Station 4, located at Prescott and E. Brookstown, were checking equipment in their back lot when they noticed smoke coming from a closed Baton Rouge middle school Friday afternoon.

They quickly jumped into action and called in additional units.

Officials say the fire started in the middle of the gym floor and melted nearly everything in the gym, including the stage. The cafeteria also received heavy smoke and heat damage. Officials estimate the damage is nearly half a million dollars.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the fire was brought under control around 2:45 p.m.

Officials say there were no children at the school since it is currently being renovated. Brookstown Middle suffered flood damage in August and is not currently open to students.

The fire was contained to the gym, but the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

