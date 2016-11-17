Police search for suspect who allegedly killed man during armed robbery at Plank Rd. tire store

Police believe they have identified the man who is responsible for killing a 25-year-old man during a robbery on Plank Rd.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Curtis Lee Brown Jr., 21, is accused of shooting Jonathan Sam during the attempted robbery of G&T Tires.

Investigators believe Sam was attempting to stop the robbery when he was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance cameras helped lead investigators to identify Brown as a suspect.

Court records from the 19th Judicial District Court show that Brown was arrested in 2011 for armed robbery and attempted second degree murder. The case went to trial in August 2012 and he took a plea deal to simple robbery and second-degree battery. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and was given credit for time served.

If you know anything regarding Brown's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

There have been four fatal shootings in this area of Plank Rd. in less than two months. Two of those cases remain open with no known motive or suspect.

