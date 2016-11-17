Fatal armed robbery on Plank Rd. marks 4th in less than 2 months

Police are investigating an armed robbery that resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man. This is the fourth fatal shooting to happen within several blocked over less than two months.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim, Frederick Matthews, was shot and killed while leaving a bar located in the 4100 block of Plank Road.

Witnesses say two suspects wearing ski masks approached Matthews at roughly 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say Matthews was shot as he attempted to run away.

Since October, there have been people killed during armed robberies that happened within blocks of this latest shooting.

On October 5, two people were shot at The Renaissance Center, 2783 Plank Rd., during the robbery. Youlanda Hunter, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have arrested four males in connection with this incident.

RELATED: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with deadly business robbery

The second happened on October 16 in the 3000 block of Plank Road. The victim, Christopher Wheeler, 32, was shot while waiting at a bus stop. No arrests have been made in connection with this case and the motive has not yet been determined.

Most recently, Jonathan Sam, 25, was shot and killed as he attempted to stop an armed robbery at a business located in the 3100 block of Plank Road.

In addition to the fatal shootings, reports show that the area has seen several other armed robberies over the past two months.

On September 29, a victim reported being carjacked and kidnapped at gunpoint in the 2800 block of Plank Road.

Three days after the fatal shooting at The Renaissance Center, an individual reported being robbed at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Plank Road.

Just a few hours before Christopher Wheeler was murdered, another victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by a female in the 6200 block of Plank Road.

Many of these cases remain open. If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.