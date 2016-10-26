Red Stick Retail Shop reopens to clear stock, make room for new shipments

A retail shop devoted to providing flood victims with free, new clothing items has reopened its doors for two days and hopes to add additional dates through the end of the year.

Representative Ted James announced that the Red Stick Retail Shop located in Cortana Mall will reopen Friday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday, November 19 from noon until 5 p.m.

RELATED: Red Stick Retail Shop to provide free, private shopping event for flood victims

"We have T-shirts, dresses and evening gowns for young ladies and women," he said. "For men, we have T-shirts and sweats. We also have shoes for kids."

The hope is to clear out the remaining items to make way for a new shipment of supplies that is expected to arrive sometime next week.

"They will restock and send out another notice," he said. "We hope to keep the store open until the end of the year."

Anyone who suffered from flood damage is welcome to go to the shop, but must have a FEMA letter (approved or denied) and some form of photo identification.

"Although everyone is welcome, we're hoping to get people who haven't gone yet," James noted.

The merchandise is being provided by K.I.D.S/Fashion Delivers, a national charity.

This will be the third time the store has opened its doors to flood victims. The first event was by appointment only and served about 1,000 families.

Click here to sign up for the email list.

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO FLOOD VICTIMS

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.