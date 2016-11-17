BR live music venue goes smoke-free for one night

Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill is one of the few places in town that still allows smoking in its building. For the 41st Great American Smokeout, the business will extinguish its policy and go smoke free for the night.

The well-known live music venue will pack away its ashtrays on Thursday, November 17 for an event sponsored by Smoke-Free East Baton Rouge. The organization is a coalition of organizations that support smoke-free laws.

On January 1, 2007, Louisiana enacted a statewide smoke-free law that banned smoking in workplaces and restaurants, but excludes bars.

Smoke-Free Baton Rouge has fought several times to try and get bars included in the no-smoking ordinance, but the measure has failed. They argue that bartenders and musicians continue to be exposed to dangerous secondhand smoke at their workplace.

"Tobacco is the number one preventable cause of death and disease nationwide," states a press release. "In Louisiana, tobacco is responsible for 7,200 deaths each year. Research shows strong tobacco control policies, including comprehensive smoke-free laws that protect all workers from the dangers of secondhand smoke, are the most effective way to reduce tobacco use and save lives."

The event at Phil Brady's Bar & Grill, 4848 Government St., will begin at 9:30 p.m.

