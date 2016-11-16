Looking for dinner and a show...for free?

The Michael Foster Project is moving its "Red Beans & Rice Monday's" to the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino. The Baton Rouge-based band has hosted the night of free music and food for the last two years at various locations in downtown Baton Rouge.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of seeing the Michael Foster Project perform live, then you probably need to get out a little more. This band has been a main feature at just about every major event held in Baton Rouge.

So if you are in need of a night out, you can catch the Michael Foster Project every Monday beginning November 21 at 6 p.m. in the Beauregards at the Belle of Baton Rouge.

Each week different musicians will jump on stage to showcase their talent. Giving the younger generation of musicians a venue to perform is key to the band’s namesake and leader.

In fact, the kickoff event will include a true “first-generation” of musicians.

“As a part of the celebration, Keys to Life will be on site presenting a keyboard to Howell Park Elementary School,” states a press release. “To date, Keys to Life has presented four keyboards to various schools in the East Baton Rouge Parish area.”

Oh, and did we mention there will be food?

Professional chefs will provide a taste of red beans and rice to give the night a special blend.

